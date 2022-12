2 killed in single-car crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have died after a single-car crash in Kings County Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:15 am on Westbound Highway 198, just west of Highway 41.

Officers say that based on the marks on the road, it appears a Subaru went off the highway and rolled over several times.

It is not known what led to the crash at this time.

The two men have not been identified.