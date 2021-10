KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire near several homes in Kings County Sunday night.The flames sparked shortly before 11:00 pm on 14th Avenue near Highway 198 in Armona.Firefighters say the fire started in a slough behind several houses.When crews arrived, they found the thick brush on fire.Six engines and a bulldozer from Kings County Fire were called to the firefight.The flames did not damage any homes.A fire marshal said several illegal fireworks arrests were made throughout Kings County, but an official cause for this fire has not yet been determined.