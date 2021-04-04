29-year-old man shot and killed in Kings County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Kettleman City.Authorities say they were called out to Fifth and General Petroleum Avenue shortly before 10 Friday night for a medical emergency.When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Jonathan Sanchez already dead with several gunshot wounds to his body.Kings County Detectives have taken over the investigation and have not offered any additional details at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.