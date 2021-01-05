homicide

Man found dead inside Kings County home, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a Kings County home on New Year's Day.

Kings County sheriff's deputies responded to calls of a shooting at a home on Becky Pease Street and Milham in Kettleman City.

They found 38-year-old Gilberto Madera dead inside the house. Officials say he had been shot several times.

Investigators are now working to identify possible suspects.
