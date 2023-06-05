WATCH LIVE

4 Kings County restaurants fined for selling alcohol to minors

Monday, June 5, 2023 4:14AM
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A decoy operation in Kings County led to four restaurants receiving violations for selling alcohol to minors.

Last Thursday, Kings County Sheriff's deputies and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted a minor decoy operation within the county.

The minor decoy program uses supervised individuals under the age of 20 who attempt to purchase alcohol at licensed premises.

The team of KCSO Deputies and ABC Agents visited seven restaurants within Kings County.

Four restaurants obtained violations and the employees received citations for selling alcohol to a minor.

The four locations were:

  • Pizza King; 10668 14th Avenue, Armona
  • Boston House of Pizza; 1180 W. Bush St, Lemoore
  • Chalio's; 33225 Hubert Way, Kettleman City
  • Denny's; 27585 Bernard Drive, Kettleman City

    • The goal of the decoy program is to promote responsible selling of alcohol and reduce substance abuse.

