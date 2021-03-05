FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sports travel leagues will soon have a new facility where they can play ball.
The City of Kingsburg announced plans on Thursday for a new regional sports complex.
The project is part of a public and private partnership with the Safarjian Family Foundation.
The estimated $42 million complex will be located on 40 acres at the southeast corner of Stroud and Madsen Avenues, in Kingsburg's eastern section.
The plans include four softball fields, four soccer fields, a gymnasium, a visitor center and classrooms primarily for health education.
Funding will come from several sources, including $25,000 each from the Kingsburg Girls Softball League and the Kingsburg Youth Soccer League.
New sports complex to be built in Kingsburg, city leaders say
The City of Kingsburg announced plans on Thursday for a new regional sports complex.
COMMUNITY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More