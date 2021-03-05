New sports complex to be built in Kingsburg, city leaders say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sports travel leagues will soon have a new facility where they can play ball.The City of Kingsburg announced plans on Thursday for a new regional sports complex.The project is part of a public and private partnership with the Safarjian Family Foundation.The estimated $42 million complex will be located on 40 acres at the southeast corner of Stroud and Madsen Avenues, in Kingsburg's eastern section.The plans include four softball fields, four soccer fields, a gymnasium, a visitor center and classrooms primarily for health education.Funding will come from several sources, including $25,000 each from the Kingsburg Girls Softball League and the Kingsburg Youth Soccer League.