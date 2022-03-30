court

Kristin Smart case: Judge moves trial of Paul Flores, his father out of San Luis Obispo County

The judge agreed with a change of venue motion made by the defense attorneys for Paul Flores.
Kristin Smart murder trial will move out of San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The upcoming trial for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart will be moved out of San Luis Obispo County, a judge decided on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

His father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Both men have entered not guilty pleas.

The district attorney said Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student and the suspect's father helped hide her body.



Smart disappeared nearly 26 years ago after she was seen leaving a college party with Flores.

Her body has never been found.

The trial had been scheduled to start on April 25.

