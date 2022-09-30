Clovis woman turns labor of love into thriving business

Working with various patterns, styles and prints, McQuone creates everything from totes and toiletry bags to wallets and purses.

Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.

"Instead of mass-produced that's already in the store, you can also do custom where they can pick out materials they want in a bag," she said.

Whether it's cork, leather or fabric, it takes anywhere from three days to a week to finish each item.

"Depending on the difficulty or if there's a lot of pieces to put together," she said.

McQuone started with patchwork after she and her husband bought their Harleys and learned that customizing their vests would be costly.

Each ride and gathering served as a business card, turning her labor of love into a thriving business.

"I started out making totes and I joined a couple Facebook sewing groups," Susan said.

Now five years into business, you can find her at various pop-up events, conferences and vendor fairs.

You have a chance to meet Susan at the Fall Boutique that kicks off October 14.

For more information, click here.