lady gaga

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot in Hollywood, French bulldogs stolen

LOS ANGELES -- A gunman shot and wounded a dog walker employed by Lady Gaga on Wednesday night in Hollywood, stealing two of the singer's French bulldogs and prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return.

The victim was walking his dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.

While the victim was getting treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him. Another man is later seen removing the dog from the victim's arms to comfort it.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescaliforniadogssouthern californialady gagashootingu.s. & worldrewarddogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks sing at inauguration
Lady Gaga, Oreo team up to spread kindness with limited-edition cookies
Meet the man who designed face masks for Lady Gaga
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
More CA prison inmates receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine
Man arrested for driving wrong way on Hwy 99 in Fresno County
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Show More
US jobless claims fall to 730,000 with layoffs high
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
CA firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Zoorassic Park returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo next week
More TOP STORIES News