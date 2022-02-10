Brush fire burns close to homes in Laguna Beach; evacuations issued

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- A brush fire burning near Laguna Beach prompted evacuation orders amid hot and windy conditions across Southern California.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the Emerald Bay area east of the Pacific Coast Highway. closed in both directions until further notice.

The Laguna Beach Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in Irvine Cove and North and South Emerald Bay as the flames inched dangerously close to homes. Evacuation warnings were issued for all of North Laguna, affecting residents north of Broadway. Some schools also canceled classes.

An estimated acreage was not available, but a bright orange glow could be seen from miles out, indicating the flames had already burned a large area.
Additional details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

The Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions until further notice.



