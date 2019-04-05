'Suspicious' fire at Central Fresno tire store overnight damaged multiple vehicles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are calling a late night fire suspicious after multiple vehicles were set ablaze in Central Fresno.The fire broke out at West Coast Tires near Blackstone and McKenzie at around 1 am on Friday and detectives are still trying to determine how.Firefighters say someone spotted the fire and called 9-1-1.When they arrived, they found three vehicles on fire, threatening a nearby building.They say a security guard was supposed to be watching over the business but was nowhere to be found.Fire investigators say arson is highly suspected."We haven't confirmed it at the moment, but it is a suspicious fire," said Tony Escobedo, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief. "Nothing should be on fire by itself, so we're trying to determine the cause."Firefighters also say the flames damaged a tire rack and an air compressor.They add the damage could have been much worse as crews were able to put the fires out quickly.No one was hurt.At this point, it's unclear what kind of impact the fire will have on the business.If anyone saw any suspicious activity here this morning, they are encouraged to call the Fresno Police Department.