Local festival hopes to inspire Latinas to expand their horizons

RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley woman is working to help her fellow Latinas expand their horizons while celebrating their culture.On Saturday, May 8, one local festival in Raisin City will host vendors from across the state for a powerful event. Local women will share their stories to inspire other women to pursue their dreams regardless of where they are in life."There is an unbalanced balance to pursuing your dreams and goals, and you don't have to sacrifice your family," said Alejandra Torres, the festival's founder.Torres is a Central Valley native who had the vision to bring Latinas together for an event that would provide inspiration, resources, and moral support.But the pandemic forced her to put that dream on pause."It was sad. I was going to give up on this and thank God for people like Sonia, who encouraged me and said, 'let's just do it!'" Torres said.Torres says she's had to overcome a number of challenges to achieve success in her business and personal life, and now she wants to help other Latinas realize how strong they are."We need to be loud about who we are, not to be egotistic, but hey, I came from a humble beginning, my parents were farm workers, and I was able to acquire the American life, " said Torres.The event will have six Latina speakers sharing their stories; 49-year-old Sonia Arreguin is one of them.She is President of the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a mother, wife, full-time employee, and currently pursuing her Ph.D."It was something that I have been wanting to do for a while, so the question was if not now than when. I hope if someone hears my story, they will think, 'If she can do it, so can I,'" said Arreguin.Torres says although the event is geared toward Latina women, everyone is welcome to participate in what is expected to be a positive and motivating atmosphere."This, I think, is one of the first events that is opening up and saying, 'hey come, let's gather, hear music and inspire one another,'" said Torres.Over 40 vendors from across California will be present, and CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be encouraged.Tickets are $25. You can buy them here or at the door. If you know a vendor, you can reach out to them for a discounted price.The event kicks off at 11:00 am and goes until 6:00 pm at Hacienda La ALborada located at 9199 S Bryan Ave, Raisin City, CA 93652.