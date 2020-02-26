accuweather

How leap years and days work and why we have them

Once every four years, an extra day is added to the month of February. That year is considered a leap year, and February 29 is known as a leap day.

Leap years exist because it takes the Earth 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to orbit the sun -- almost an extra quarter of a day per year. If you count the quarter of a day up for each year, you get an extra day added every fourth year.

If we didn't use leap years, our calendars would be off by approximately 25 days after 100 years, according to AccuWeather. It's important to note, though, that the method isn't perfect. Leap years are skipped on century years that are evenly divided by 100 (like 1900 and 2100). They're not, however, skipped on century years that are evenly divided by 400 (like 2000 and 2400).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherleap daycalendarsociety
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News