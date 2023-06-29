How to prevent learning loss during summer break

Learning loss during summer break is a concern for many educators and parents. It's known as the summer slide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Learning loss during summer break is a concern for many educators and parents. It's known as the "summer slide."

"Some studies have actually shown that, during the summertime, some kids lose up to 40% of what they learned the previous year," said Dr. Mitul Patel.

The Kaiser Permanente pediatrician explained that summer learning loss is expected, but it's also preventable.

He suggests limiting screen time for kids and teens - whether that be a smart phone, tablet or TV.

"We don't want to sit in front of the TV for three hours at a time," Dr. Patel said. "Maybe schedule it 30 to 60 minutes a morning."

This gives kids more time to be active and engaged in educational activities.

GW School Supply in East Central Fresno expects to help several families interested in preventing their child from experiencing the summer slide.

"Parents come in all the time looking for things for their kids to do over summer in general -- whether it's the workbooks or things to keep them active," said sales associate Aliyah Barajas. "We have a lot of balls that get sold over summer just because they want them to stay active."

Educational activities don't have to be boring.

Basic math can be practiced during a grocery trip or cooking a family dinner.

GW recommends games and puzzles for kids, but workbooks can also keep kids' brains mentally active.

"For the younger kids, you could do math books, just have reading time," said Dr. Patel. For the older kids, I think the kids in high school, it's time to engage them to start thinking about their future. What do they want to do as a career?"

By keeping kids engaged consistently throughout the summer, experts believe it will make the upcoming school year smoother.

