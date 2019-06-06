arrest

Lemoore councilmember leads police on wild chase after nearly running down officers, bystanders

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Lemoore City Council member's arrest was caught on camera following a series of events that the police chief could only describe as bizarre.

Holly Blair is now in police custody after police chief Darrell Smith says she nearly hit several officers and bystanders with her car before leading officers on a chase.

"The officers had to get out of the way in order to avoid being struck by the vehicle," Smith said.



He says several officers and children were near the compound around Wednesday afternoon when a Honda Pilot being driven by Blair sped into the lot, then quickly turned around, and sped out.

Smith says officers started to chase Blair with lights and sirens, but she failed to stop.

The chase, came to an end near Cinnamon and Lemoore, where police surrounded the vehicle -- Blair's young son and dog also inside the car.

Smith doesn't know what led to the dangerous pursuit, but say she's been stopped by law enforcement before.

"I can only describe today's behavior as very bizarre," he said. "She hasn't attended the last two council meetings...she's normally very active on Facebook. Recently there hasn't been any activity."

This isn't Blair's first faceoff with Lemoore police or city officials.

Earlier this year, the city requested a temporary restraining order against Blair for comments she made out other council members and police officers, which was later rescinded.

The city manager, however, says after this incident, he's directed the city attorney to take another look at a restraining order.

"Blatant disregard. I think Ms. Blair had shown hatred toward law enforcement in general," Olson said. "Because I do fear the safety of our employees after this incident."

Blair's bail is now up to $200,000. She is charged with several felonies including child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorehanfordkings countykings countyarrestpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Man accused of attacking, raping woman in her own home arrested
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News