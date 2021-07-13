homicide

36-year-old man arrested in connection to Lemoore homicide

Authorities identified the suspect as Jose Paez, 36, and arrested him Sunday in Kerman.
EMBED <>More Videos

36-year-old man arrested in connection to Lemoore homicide

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore police have arrested a man in connection to the city's first homicide of the year.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Lemoore Avenue between Highway 198 and Iona Avenue.

Officers found 34-year-old Terry Ryan Jr. dead in his car.

The investigation revealed a dark SUV chased Ryan before the gunman opening fire.

RELATED: 1 killed in shooting in Lemoore, police investigating as homicide

Authorities identified the suspect as Jose Paez, 36, and arrested him Sunday in Kerman.

Paez was booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple charges.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorehomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News