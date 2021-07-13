36-year-old man arrested in connection to Lemoore homicide

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore police have arrested a man in connection to the city's first homicide of the year.The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Lemoore Avenue between Highway 198 and Iona Avenue.Officers found 34-year-old Terry Ryan Jr. dead in his car.The investigation revealed a dark SUV chased Ryan before the gunman opening fire.Authorities identified the suspect as Jose Paez, 36, and arrested him Sunday in Kerman.Paez was booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple charges.A motive for the shooting has not been released.