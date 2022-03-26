Man stabbed to death in Lemoore, 1 arrested

A 52-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Lemoore.

Kings County deputies say they have arrested Ivan Gutierrez.


The stabbing happened on Saltgrass Drive just before 7 am on Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound. They tried to save him but he died at the scene.


Deputies identified the victim as Scott Jeff of Lemoore.

Gutierrez has been booked into the Kings County Jail and is facing charges of homicide.
