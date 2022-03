LGBTQ+ group allowed to march in Bronx St. Patrick's Day parade for 1st time

EMBED >More News Videos Lucy Yang reports members of the LGBTQ community on Staten Island are vowing to continue fighting after being denied a chance to march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

BRONX, New York -- Members of New York City's LGBTQ+ community were able to show off their Irish heritage pride on Sunday.The Throggs Neck St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Bronx included an LGBTQ+ group for the first time this year.The Lavender and Green Alliance , which was founded in 1994 was created to give queer Irish people a place to celebrate their heritage within the LGBTQ community.The alliance was recently denied permission to march in the Staten Island parade, which refused to allow any LGBTQ groups to participate.On Saturday members of the alliance said they're happy to celebrate their immigrant history and heritage.The parade kicked off around noon from East Tremont Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.----------