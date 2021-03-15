society

Fresno elementary school teachers sing 'Frozen' parody to welcome back students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local educators surprised students who are returning for in-person learning with a special rendition of a well-known Disney song.

Liddell Elementary School Principal Erin Gunstream got school staff involved with a parody of the hit Frozen song "For the First time in Forever."

This is her first year in the role, and she never got the chance to meet the kids and their families.

Gunstream says this was just her way of showing them she cares and is so excited to have a set return date finally.

Friday marks one year since the school closed its doors for two weeks to help "flatten the curve."

