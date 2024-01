FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to get out of the cold, the city of Fresno is opening its warming centers.

Fresno's warming centers stay open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. when the overnight low is forecasted to drop below 35 degrees.

Coats, blankets, and pet cages will be available.

FAX buses will provide free rides to and from the centers.

Here is the full list of warming centers:

Maxie L. Parks Community Center - 1802 E. California Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706

Ted C. Willis Community Center - 770 N. San Pablo Avenue, Fresno CA 93728