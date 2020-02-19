WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide updates on deadly Porterville library fire

UPDATE: A firefighter is still missing this morning after last nights deadly fire at the Porterville Library. Right now ladder trucks are shooting water from above until the building is safe to enter. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/G0SccRO4bt — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) February 19, 2020

UPDATE: We’re told crews are on the way from Fresno to relieve the firefighters that have been here overnight. @ABC30 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) February 19, 2020

Scanner traffic shows firefighters battling the fire inside a Porterville library Tuesday afternoon.

#UPDATE: Fire officials confirm 1 firefighter has died fighting the #Porterville library fire. Another is unaccounted for. They say the building was built in early 50’s and did not have a sprinkler system. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/g0KLWMwG8I — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) February 19, 2020

A procession was held in Tulare County for the Porterville firefighter killed while battling a library fire Tuesday afternoon.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke could be seen for miles as flames consumed the Porterville Public library.One firefighter was killed while fighting the blaze, while another from an unknown agency remains missing.More than 50 firefighters from Cal Fire, Tulare County and Fresno County helped Porterville city fire crews control the deadly fire."I'm not familiar with the building, but a library of this size and magnitude, there's a significant fuel load in that building," says Tulare Co. Fire Chief Charlie Norman.ABC30 insiders captured the billowing smoke and flames as they called friends and loved ones who may have been inside when it started on Tuesday afternoon."I called a couple of people I knew in there to make sure they were okay," says Cecelia Nunes Martinez. It's just so sad that this is happening in Porterville.Fire officials say the library was built in the early '50s and it did not have a sprinkler system.The cause of the fire still remains a mystery, but Porterville Police are working with several agencies to determine if someone intentionally set the fire."This has taxed a lot of our resources, and a lot of our officers and our investigating units are out there," says Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil.Porterville residents watched on as the beloved building burned to the ground, keeping the firefighters in their thoughts.Martinez also hopes the city will rebuild and that this won't be the final chapter for the Porterville library.Valley agencies and officials have begun to express their grief in honor of the firefighter and the Porterville Fire Department.