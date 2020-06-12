Society

ABC30's Liz Harrison retires after three decades telling the stories of Central California

ABC30's own Liz Harrison is retiring after a 30-year career with Action News telling stories in the Central Valley.
Liz Harrison never looked to leave Virginia for Fresno, but in 1982, Action News discovered her on someone else's audition tape.

Not many women were in the TV news industry at the time, so Liz jumped at the chance. But covering the 1983 Coalinga earthquake left her shaken.

"I was in the middle of a live shot for our 11 o'clock news and we had a huge aftershock and I just froze," Liz said.

But the pace of the Valley has had a calming effect. It's always felt like home to her.

With so many causes and Liz loved to speak up for people who didn't have a voice to tell their story.

The hairstyles and fashions have changed over the years, but Liz's smile and laughter have been a constant in our newsroom.

No matter how pressing a deadline might be or how serious a health concern could be -- she's always kept the faith.

And inspiring the next generation came naturally.

Liz has anchored just about every newscast at ABC30 from the set and, more recently, remotely from home.

Liz took an eight-year break to raise her kids but returned in 2004 to join me as we launched Action News at 6:30 pm. It was like she never left, which is just how it works when you've been away from family.

But now it's time for her to spend more time with her own family, so we just wanted to say thank you, Liz. We'll all miss you!
