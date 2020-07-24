localish

13-year-old turns bow ties into big business

KATY, TX -- Brice Everhart is only 13 years old, but he looks more like a CEO. Dressed to the nines and carrying a briefcase, this teen has a passion for fashion. He started his menswear line, Vallaire's for Men, at the age of eight.

The young entrepreneur first began his business as a way to help his family financially when his mother became ill and was unable to work. Brice was inspired by his older sister, who is a fashion designer, to begin creating his own custom designs.

Brice began selling his line at business expos and set up a pop-up shop at Houston's Galleria last year. Notable clients include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes, and he even gave a lapel pin to former president Barack Obama!

For more information on Vallaire's for Men, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonentrepreneurshipabc13 plus katyfashionabc13 plusall goodktrkabc13 plus fulshearlocalish
LOCALISH
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
This Long Island barber is offering mobile haircuts
New facial takes you out of this world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thaddeus Sran case: Lawyer for parents accused of killing 2-year-old son holds news conference
Deputies arrest 34-year-old for killing man near Kingsburg
Fresno gym stays open in defiance of Newsom order
CA releases new protections for essential workers, including farm workers
Central California coronavirus cases
Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say
Kaweah Delta at 90% capacity, treating more young people, CEO says
Show More
Valley Children's Hospital warns of dangerous COVID-19 complications in kids
Visalia officer charged for alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
You can now access 97% of the DMV's services from home
Driver runs red light, crashes into RV in southwest Fresno
Suspects in Fresno mass shooting indicted by federal grand jury
More TOP STORIES News