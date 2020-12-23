A market where small businesses can thrive!

CEO Johnny Hackett is taking a vacant storefront and creating a space where the businesses can thrive during a low-point in America's economy. Aerial Sanders has been in the business industry for eight years and spends most of her days crafting items. She is finally seeing her dream realized thanks to a new endeavor. Sanders is one Black-owned small business owner jumping at the chance to be a part of the Black Friday Market pop-up shop that will be located at the corner of Hargett and Salisbury Streets.