All Aboard the North American Steamboat!

For the past 25 years, Donald Fenstermacher Sr. and his friends and family have gathered at Lake Nockamixon for steamboat meets. It's part of the North American Steamboat Association, founded by Charlie Roth. Gathering a handful of times per year, he says this might, in fact, have been their 100th steamboat meet.

"Oh, this is gorgeous. This is steamboat weather," says Donald Fenstermacher Sr.


The practicality of propelling a boat with steam has been lost to new technology. However, this group keeps the tradition alive with their fascination of the craft.

Many even build their own steamboats to proudly parade along the lake for years to come. The Fenstermachers are now a three-generation family of steamboat aficionados.
