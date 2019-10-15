Balance your favorite IPA While Holding a Yoga Pose

Ever wanted to drink beer and do yoga at the same time?



At this Yoga studio in Long Beach, you can! The Federal bar in downtown Long Beach hosted it's first Beer and Yoga event with great turnout. Participants were curious to discover the impact their beer consumption would have on their ability to focus and stretch. Many participants were happily surprised that their beer consumption actually helped their muscles to relax and flex more easily. Although there was a lot of beer consumed during this yoga class none of it was spilled or wasted on anyone's yoga mat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yogabeerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Pacific swimmers sue university over 'toxic' chlorine exposure
2 children shot in back seat of parents' car in Selma
CA schools will start later under new law, how local districts are affected
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Tulare County agency working to rid bed bugs from their building
Woman accused of throwing puppy out of car window
Police investigating after 2 people stabbed in downtown Fresno
Show More
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 80 percent contained
Students writing book on historic crimes, sheriffs who tried to solve them
Madera winery port being served at US Embassy in London
'We're not giving up on this season,' Tedford says as Dogs prep for UNLV
Man shot, killed in downtown Los Banos over weekend, police say
More TOP STORIES News