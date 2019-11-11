localish

Balloon Pilots Take Flight Above Central California

By
CLOVIS, Calif. -- Hot air balloons flew high above Clovis and Fresno during Clovisfest, giving the pilots a unique view of the Valley.

"Nothing like it," said Magic Bob Locklin, who was piloting the Remax balloon during Clovisfest. "I've flown a lot of things but balloons hooked me."

"It's just so peaceful. It's loud when the burner is going but it's so peaceful," Locklin said, who estimates he flies about 40 times a year.

"People love to see the balloons, when we land in neighborhoods it brings the whole neighborhood together," he said. "It's a fun thing to share."

Check out the video above to see the balloons in action!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisballoon festivalhobbiesballoonlocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the woman behind La Catrina de Visalia
Woman Transforms Into La Catrina for Dia de los Muertos
Hot air balloons take to the skies above Clovis
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Fire crews responding to 2-alarm house fire in Fresno County
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser
Lemoore police shoot knife-wielding suspect who attacked officer
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Sanger girl found, say police
Show More
3.5 earthquake rattles desert communities east of Palm Springs
Family of 5 displaced by fire in Fresno County
Mormon community hit in deadly attack leaves Mexico
2 people wounded by arrows
Halloween horror: Child bites into razor while eating candy
More TOP STORIES News