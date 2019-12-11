Camp Hope helps kids who have lost a loved one

By Janel Andronico
Dealing with a loss of a loved one is never easy, especially when you're a child. Camp Hope is helping children overcome grief in a supportive and safe environment. Campers make new friends, express their feelings and share memories with others who have had the same experience. Camp Hope is made possible by the help of The Taylor Family Foundation. The foundation has served over 67,000 children in Northern California and sends kids to camp for free! One camper shares his compelling story that will surely inspire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
childrencampall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Family mourns Merced grandmother killed by driver who ran red light
Fresno County man arrested for selling flavored marijuana vape pods to kids
Buses to dozens of Valley schools delayed due to fog
Show More
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Sanger's "Trek to the Tree" honors Nation's Christmas Tree
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
More TOP STORIES News