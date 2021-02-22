localish inspire

Bubble wrap artist creates masterpieces bubble by bubble

NEW YORK -- Bradley Hart has made portraits of everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Kurt Cobain-- but these are not your average works of art! He makes each and everyone out of bubble wrap, filling each individual bubble with paint by hand.

"I load thousands of syringes with paint in preparation to begin the injection," Bradley says, "I've done portraits on the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Kurt Cobain Michael Jackson, David Bowie, John Lennon." Around his studio, you can see his most recent project in the background: A huge portrait of Notorious B.I.G.


But Bradley's inspiration to start using bubble wrap as a medium might surprise you. "Living with multiple sclerosis, and needing to be injecting myself every other day with disease-modifying medications in my thighs, I guess the concept of syringes and needles were in the back of my mind."

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkartlocalish inspirearts & culturelocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Neighbors get stranded truck drivers a hot meal
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
Military dad surprises daughter with emotional homecoming
Grandson brings grandma on epic bucket list trip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
State lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments for 5.7M Californians
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
Fresno Police arrest DUI driver they say injured woman and her 3-year-old twins
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Show More
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
SSDI slowdown causes delays for those in need
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News