Check out this outdoor theatre!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 300 drive-in theaters nationwide are seeing an uptick in business, including the popular Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre in Henderson that has been in business since 1949. Mark Frank, who has owned the drive-in theater for nine years, said he has a lot of regular customers at his theater but the pandemic has brought out many new faces to his business. Drive-in theaters have always been naturally designed for social distancing with cars pulling in to listen to the flick on their car radio. Mark said at his theater, customers can order food from their phones and pick up at the window with plenty of room for spacing out customers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hendersonbe localish raleighlocalishmy go towtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kingsburg firefighter, wife accused of abusing 5-year-old son
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Firebaugh community comes together to help toddler fighting cancer
Central California coronavirus cases
Racist rant: Consequences and an apology after Fresno bar incident
13 people contract COVID-19 at Livingston Foster Farms facility
Tulare Co. officers helping in search for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera
Show More
FUSD urges parents to decide on how their kids will learn
Some CA inmates will earn 12 weeks credit for good behavior during COVID-19
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
Fresno Police identify 21-year-old man murdered in random attack
9 residents, 2 staff members contract COVID-19 at Madera nursing center
More TOP STORIES News