Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- The famous penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium aren't letting the pandemic get to them as they routinely waddle their way through the aquarium!

At the beginning of the pandemic, these Shedd penguins became famous overnight when a routine field trip was shared on social media. These field trips are guided by the Shedd's chaperones. These chaperones look after the birds every day. They said that field trips are an important part of the penguins' health.

Penguin and otter supervisor Christy Sterling said the only thing that's changed for the penguins during this pandemic is the lack of interaction with other humans.

Sterling said that sharing videos of the penguins gives them a chance to bring a smile to other peoples' faces.

"It's fun for people to kind of be there with us and kind of see what we get to see," said Sterling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseum campusshedd aquariumbirdsanimalanimal newscute animalsall goodanimalslocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms will bring rain to Valley, snow to Sierra over the next week
ABC data shows California lagging behind most states in administering COVID vaccines
Fresno Co. correctional officer heading home from work killed in crash
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
CA keeps key data from public as 1 region exits stay-home order
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Show More
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
UK chief scientist: COVID variant may be more deadly, more study needed
Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing 3 crashes in Madera Co.
Fresno receives $15.8 million to cover overdue rent for tenants and landlords
4 displaced after fire destroys Fresno County home
More TOP STORIES News