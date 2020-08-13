Be an expert mixologist at home with a little help from this machine.

LOS ANGELES -- As the COVID-19 crisis disrupts bars and restaurants across the country, drink aficionados are turning to DIY alternatives to help keep their spirits high safely at home.

With mandated physical distancing rules still in place, The Bartesian home cocktail machine has been in high demand and shattering record sales. Making the gadget the new "must-have" to help ease all those quarantine cravings instantly.


"You just loaded and pop it in. Just like a coffeemaker, you're used to at home," said Ryan Close, founder, and CEO of Bartesian. "It will actually give an option to select a strength - a light, a regular or a strong."

Close is an entrepreneur from Canada who moved to Chicago where his startup turned the popular household appliance into a successful reality.

"I met a couple of really smart engineers who were toying with the idea of a cocktail maker for hotel rooms. And I thought, wait a second, this could be a game change for home use," Close told ABC7.


The on-demand machine has been featured in Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday Gift List, snagged a 2020 CES Innovation Award nomination, won this year's Good Housekeeping's 2020 Best Innovation Award and added "The Knot" 2020 Registry Award under its belt.

Expect to see more entrepreneurs "close out" COVID-19 as they evolve to help their businesses, employees - and for those who fancy a spirit or two?

Check out the Bartesian HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabchomelifestylelocalish show (lsh)localishfyi diy drinkscocktail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
Man severely burned in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County
Firefighters working to contain ammonia leak at Orosi business
Fast-moving brush fire in Southern California chars 10,500 acres
Fresno Unified board votes to extend trustee Terry Slatic's censure
35-year-old man drowns in Lake Kaweah
Clovis police officer helps rescue people trapped inside burning building
Show More
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
Central California coronavirus cases
CA bill that would stiffen penalty for hit-and-run drivers doesn't pass into law
Fewer than 1M sought jobless aid for 1st time in 20 weeks
Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
More TOP STORIES News