El Sushi Loco Serves Incredible Mexican Sushi

El Sushi Loco is a restaurant owned by Francisco 'Frank' Mendoza, an East Los Angeles native who's been serving Mexican sushi since 2010. Mendoza's nephew taught him the craft and they opened up a sushi cart, which was originally a hot dog cart they bought off of Craigslist ad. The cart is symbolic of the struggles Mendoza experienced earlier in life: failure, abandonment, drugs, alcohol and even prison. Nine years later after being released from prison, Mendoza now owns three 'Sushi Loco' restaurants and manages 120 employees.
