localish

Central California farmer builds robots for Star Wars and Disney!

By Tim Sarquis
Michael McMaster has loved robots since he was a little boy. After seeing "Star Wars" in 1977, he fell in love with the droid R2-D2. Fast forward to today and Michael is now the official droid builder for Lucasfilm and Disney. What started out as a hobby, has turned into something much more for Star Wars and Disney fans all over the world!

You can follow Michael's builds and adventures on Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyartpixardisneytechnologylocalish show (lsh)kfsnstar warslocalish
LOCALISH
Dozier's: 60 years of legendary Texas BBQ
Tomball's Thirsty Bee Meadery makes wine out of honey!
Artisan Grain Collaborative creates partnerships to feed community
Teachers buzz cut hair to raise money during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say
Gov. Newsom to provide update on California's COVID-19 response
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Driver killed after car crashes into power pole, CHP says
Central California coronavirus cases
Man critically injured in southeast Fresno shooting
Show More
30-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno
Teens arrested for cutting down flags at Tulare County elementary school
Man injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 near Tulare
New review shows lack of equal access for COVID testing in many major cities
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
More TOP STORIES News