Glam Lab: What's new in Breast Cancer Screening Technology

NEW YORK -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Glam Lab checks out the latest and greatest in screening technology.

We've all heard it- early detection can mean SURVIVAL and these new innovations are making that checkup safer, more accessible and even more comfortable!

From the Mammovan, a spacious mammography on wheels that comes to YOU, to a new scan without the painful compression and genetic testing that can help doctors better understand the potential risk for some women.

Glam Lab sits down with NewBeauty Editor at large, Sarah Eggenberger who researched all the latest tech so women know their options!

Remember ladies, we all need to get checked!

The American Cancer Society suggests women should start getting a yearly mammogram between the ages of 40 and 45 unless they are at a higher risk due factors such as genetics.

For the full scoop on the latest screening tech and how it's even helping women with breast reconstruction, check out the NewBeauty article here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthbreast cancerglam lab
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of murdered Earlimart teen speaks out, demands justice
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
Firefighters rescue person from central Fresno house fire
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
Fresno murder suspect struggled with substance abuse, pastors say
Man shot by another driver on Highway 180 in Fresno
Man arrested for his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say
Show More
1 shot in gang-related shooting in northeast Fresno parking lot
Party ends in gunfire at apartment complex near Fresno State
Firefighters rescue man from burning Selma home
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop
More TOP STORIES News