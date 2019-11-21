food

This Dessert Spot is a Horchata-Lovers Paradise That's Worth the Wait

Horchateria Rio Luna in Paramount, California, has become a go-to desert spot in Southern California. From their coffee drinks to vegan churros and concha desserts, you could call it horchata heaven! Almost every item created in this family-owned business has an element of horchata. The traditional Latino agua is also used to make concha ice cream sundaes - omg, yum! When you visit, be prepared to wait, but once you take your first sip or bite - you'll know: it was worth the wait!

Check them out here: horchateriarl.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
paramountfoodmexicanworth the waitdessertslocalish
FOOD
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Try an explosion of Cajun flavor this Thanksgiving with Turducken
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms to hit Central Valley during Thanksgiving
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Tulare councilmember caught street racing at nearly 100 mph: Police
Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
Madera City Council blocks landlords from evicting residents without cause
Show More
Valley in rain deficit for winter season: NWS Hanford
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
More TOP STORIES News