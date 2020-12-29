localish

Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables

ALVIN, Texas -- SoléAna Stables in Alvin, Texas is a very special place for those with special needs.

Sasha and Andrew Camacho first started the non-profit riding group after searching for a therapeutic program for their own daughter, Solana, who has Down Syndrome. SoléAna Stables allows both children and adults with disabilities to engage in occupational, physical and speech therapy, all while riding on horseback. The programs at SoléAna Stables are led by PATH Intl. certified instructors.

"We never envisioned something so wonderful," said Sasha Camacho. "Every time we come, you see riders that are just determined, that are working so hard to reach their goals, and they're doing it, which is just amazing. When our riders finally reach those goals that for us may be really simple and minor, you can see the smile of their face. You can see their parents light up. There are definitely a lot of happy tears here."

Click on the video above to see how the programs at SoléAna Stables are transforming lives!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinautismdisabilityspecial needs childrenhorsesall goodktrktherapylocalishdown syndrome
LOCALISH
Klein Oak Coach gives inspiring speech about race
African-inspired Ankara prints get modern makeover
Missouri City girl has mission to give books to 1 million kids
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5
Woman killed in rollover crash in Kings County, CHP says
How close Valley hospitals could be to changing treatment of patients
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
CA orders Central Valley, SoCal to delay nonessential surgeries
Show More
Madera Community Hospital coping with 117% surge in ER admittance
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines stuck in transit across CA
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
More TOP STORIES News