holiday

The Tamales at La Moderna Are Worth the Wait

La Moderna Bakery is a mom-and-pop shop in Whittier, California, that's been making tasty traditional tamales for the local communities since 1977. Their homemade style tamales has won over generations of customers, but at the heart of this bakery is 90-year-old Martha Chavez! She started the business more than 40 years ago with her husband, Guillermo Chavez. And although he is no longer living, Martha continues to work six days a week at La Moderna Bakery - making hundreds of tamales daily. Customers say she's the "hardest working person in town." During the holiday season the bakery cooks tens of thousands of beef, chicken, cheese with chile and pork tamales. If you visit, there might be a wait in line, but the delicious tamales are SO worth the wait! For more info follow them on social media: La Moderna Bakery Instagram and La Moderna Bakery Facebook and La Moderna Bakery Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidayfoodmexicanlocalish
HOLIDAY
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
'Hannah's Helpers' celebrate Christmas with hundreds of meals for patients, staff at CRMC
49ers fan moved to tears after receiving Christmas surprise
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy snowfall closes I-5 at Grapevine, Hwy 58 over Tehachapi
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
Head-on collision kills 1, injures 5, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in southeast Fresno
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Show More
Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by ex-boyfriend
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
3 teens killed, 2 injured in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
Couple delivers baby on N.H. interstate on Christmas morning
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
More TOP STORIES News