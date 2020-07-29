LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's quarantine go-to's

Like most Angelenos, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay found himself with extra free time during the coronavirus shutdown. ABC7 caught up with him to discuss his favorite quarantine activities and his impression of the new SoFi Stadium."I've been able to work out a lot more. Fortunately, living out in LA there's hiking... So me and my fiancée, we take our pit-bull if she has enough energy," said McVay. "But when the weather's nice I love getting a good sweat, a good little lather going and feeling like you've actually earned your glass of wine later on in the night."In addition to hiking and working out in his home gym, McVay still enjoys take-out from his favorite restaurants like West Hollywood's The Nice Guy, Delilah, Craig's and Slab BBQ and Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica."All the same spots that we loved going to are the ones that fortunately are still enabling us to be able to take out from," says McVay.Coach McVay also told ABC7 his impression of the Rams' new home, SoFi Stadium."It's the most spectacular stadium and venue I've ever seen in my life," he said. "I've never been in such an intimate venue that is so magnificent that every place that you're in, on every level, it makes you feel like a VIP."401 N La Cienega Blvd,Los Angeles, CA 900487969 Santa Monica Blvd,West Hollywood, CA 900468826 Melrose Ave,West Hollywood, CA 900698136 W 3rd St,Los Angeles, CA 90048114 W Channel Rd,Santa Monica, CA 90402