Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- When you are at Rage On, Inc., it is you versus the clock to destroy as many objects as you possibly can.

The point is to have fun and let out whatever that you may have going on in your head.

This small business located in Morrisville, North Carolina is taking part in the exciting activity of rage rooms.

The concept of a rage room is a big stress reliever fun room where you break ordinary things that you see every day.

Tiajuana, the owner or Rage On Inc., loves to see her customers come in to her business and leave with a smile on their face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillencentertainmentlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2021
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
How COVID has impacted patients at Valley Children's Hospital
Meet this year's Kids Day ambassador Elise Hales
Fresno police arrest man after 6-hour long stand-off
Driver leads authorities on chase from Fresno to Selma
14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say
Show More
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
Homicides up 325% in 2021 compared to 2020, FPD says
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
More TOP STORIES News