Medical oddities, marvels find a home at the Mutter Museum

America's finest museum of medical history, the Mütter Museum displays its beautifully preserved collections of anatomical specimens, models, and medical instruments in a 19th-century "cabinet museum" setting.The museum helps the public understand the mysteries and beauty of the human body and to appreciate the history of diagnosis and treatment of disease.The Mütter opened in 1858 to teach the public about medicine, and Educator Marcy Engleman says Einstein's brain is definitely one of the museum collection highlights.A 40-pound colon, a presidential tumor and a slice of Einstein's brain; those are just a few of the macabre medical curiosities you can see at the museum.19 S 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-560-8564