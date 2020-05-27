Meet Bleu Bot, the socially distancing food delivering robot

Philadelphia restaurant Bleu sushi got creative to keep its employees and customers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To continue serving their delicious sushi and other items, the owners created Bleu Bot, a socially distancing robot that entertains and delivers food items to take-out customers.


Bleu Bot acts as a go-between for Bleu Sushi employees and their customers so they can maintain a safe six-foot distance.

Not only can it serve customers their food, but it has a friendly greeting, dances, and bows.


Owner, Hendra Yong, says customers love it. Not only does it keep everyone safe it provides entertainment during these difficult times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiamore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA State Superintendent to give update on reopening schools
Local hair salon owners making preparations to open businesses
2 shot by suspect in vehicle in central Fresno, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Kings County to honor Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
Young man shot and killed in San Joaquin
Show More
Some Fresno businesses open doors Tuesday for first time in months
Minneapolis officers fired in death of black man
US coronavirus death toll nears 100,000
What to expect before today's SpaceX liftoff
New details emerge in case of retired Hanford officer accused of sexually assaulting neighbor
More TOP STORIES News