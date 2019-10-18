Neighbors Help South Jersey Man Keep His Home with $50K Donation

Lamar Harris is a South Jersey man with the mental abilities of a pre-teen. When he lost all of his family, he almost lost his home as well...until his neighbors rallied to help the man who's been such a good neighbor to them, they've come to call him the Mayor of Cherry Circle.

More than a thousand friends and complete strangers donated to a GoFundMe page, raising the $50k needed to pay his back taxes and creating a plan to try to keep Lamar in his home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDCR employee dead, another injured in deadly crash
Fire causes $85,000 in damages at Visalia shopping center
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy who drowned in bathtub
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
30 years after the Loma Prieta quake, a Fresno man remembers his partner
Show More
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
More TOP STORIES News