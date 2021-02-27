Photographer captured life inside a military school pre-COVID

By Zach Ben-Amots
Related topics:
localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno
Fresno County small business targeted by thieves four times, costing owners $50,000
Valley counties prepare to shift to new COVID vaccine appointment system
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill
Fresno City Council to consider 'hazard pay' for grocery store employees
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Necklace with ashes returned to owner thanks to social media, good samaritan
Show More
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
Part of Fresno's River Park transformed into art galley
American Airlines offering direct flights from Fresno to Chicago starting June 3
More TOP STORIES News