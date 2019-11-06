Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History

By Dale Yurong and Tim Sarquis
Bobby Rubio grew up wondering why he didn't see people on TV and film that looked like him. Now a writer and director at Pixar, he's making history with producing an animated short film featuring lead characters that are Filipino-American.

"It's the first step for more to come," says Bobby. The story is based on a father and son, where the father discovers that his son can float and the difficulties the son faces because of how he's different from other children.

Bobby was determined to make the film based on experiences with him and his son. "I wanted to tell the story and I was going to do it no matter what. Pixar saw the value in it and we can bring this out to a larger audience."

See the film when it debuts on Disney+ on November 12!

Disney is the parent company of ABC and Localish.
