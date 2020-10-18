localish

PopFancy reinvents ice pops with gourmet twist!

HOUSTON, TX -- It's the perfect treat to beat the Texas heat! At PopFancy Dessert Bar in Houston's Asiatown, you won't find the standard popsicles from your childhood - these are handcrafted ice pops with a gourmet twist!

Available in unique flavors like creamy avocado, coconut lime, and sweet taro, the colorful and fruity pops have built a cult-like following since PopFancy came onto the Houston food scene four years ago.

PopFancy first appeared in small kiosks at Houston-area malls like Memorial City and the Galleria, offering healthier alternatives to traditional desserts.

The flavors represent the diversity of Houston, from Latin American influences like lime-chili mangonada and horchata to Asian-inspired pops like Vietnamese coffee and lavender matcha green tea. You'll also find decadent classic dessert flavors, like strawberry cheesecake and chocolate brownie ice pops.

All treats are made from scratch using all-natural ingredients and organic sweeteners. To check out the menu, visit popfancypops.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongourmetabc13 plusdessertsktrkabc13 plus asiatownbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
The family behind the famous Chinese BBQ in Asiatown
Non-profit in Brooklyn feeds over 2,000 people a day
See the stars with Philly's 'Moon Men'
Workout for change uses exercise to create social awareness, change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22-year-old man shot by Fresno Police after killing his mom, investigators say
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say
Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified
Candidate for Sanger City Council arrested on DUI charges
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire
Kaweah Delta will start allowing visitors from next week
Show More
One shot and killed in northeast Fresno, one injured
Creek Fire: 348,085 acres burned, 60% contained
Amber Alert for 18-month-old boy in Livingston deactivated
1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run
Woman shot in Central Fresno, police searching for gunman
More TOP STORIES News