localish

Dance team Rollettes helps empower women with physical disabilities

LOS ANGELES -- Dancing can be a powerful form of expression, and the Rollettes want to make sure that no matter your abilities you can still dance and have fun.

"The Rollettes Dance Team consists of seven girls all with some sort of spinal cord injury, all of us are wheelchair users. We perform all over the world, we went to Italy, we were supposed to go to Israel and Dubai this year," said Chelsie Hill, founder of the Rollettes.

This has been Hill's mission ever since high school.

"I danced my entire way up through high school. My senior year of high school, I got into the car with a friend that was drinking. We hit a tree head on and I became a T10 paraplegic, spinal cord injury. When I first became injured, I heard the words that I was never going to be able to walk again, and I thought to myself, like, 'I'm just, I don't just walk, I'.m a dancer," said Hill.

Even though Hill's life was forever changed she didn't let that stop her from dancing. She went online and on social media to find others that were in her situation to build a stronger community.

"When I first got injured, Chelsie was on a reality show called 'Push Girls,' which was a show about women living their life as wheelchair users in LA. And it was just starting to get promoted just as I got injured. So my family found it like, kind of ironic timing, like, I get injured and there's a show about women I can relate to," said Maria Rabaino, one of the first members of the Rollettes.

The coronavirus pandemic put a lot of plans on hold, including their annual Rollette Experience event, which brings together people from around the world to empower women with physical disabilities!

The Rollettes said they will continue virtual programs until they can return to performing after the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcdanceall goodsportslocalish
LOCALISH
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News