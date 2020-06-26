localish

Mountain View kindergarten teacher spreads joy through 'flower swap'

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Mountain View kindergarten teacher Sam Thomas wants to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic through flowers.

"I just think of flowers that are something that usually reminds you of really happy times," Thomas said. "You get flowers at your wedding. You get flowers on Valentine's Day to show your love. They smell so nice and they are so beautiful. What's not to love about flowers?"

Sam's other passion, owning Lemon Tree Floral Design, allows her to combine teaching and flowers through flower arranging classes for birthdays and other celebrations. Here's for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountain viewkgocoronavirus californiacoronavirusacts of kindnesslocalish show (lsh)feel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Iconic Pink Triangle will shine brighter than ever during Pride
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Community rallies behind this Black-owned business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Show More
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
3 suspects in Los Banos homicide arrested at US-Mexico border, authorities say
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
Driver's firework tossed back into car during CA protest - Video
More TOP STORIES News