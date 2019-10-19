folklorico

The Gift of Dance

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, an after school class of young Folklorico dancers were surprised with brand new costumes. In need of a brand new wardrobe, they were gifted a beautiful new wardrobe from our local helpful Honda people. The students were so excited and happy to receive new wardrobes, a surprise their teacher had to keep from them for weeks. Now their stage presence will be filled with immense confidence rocking their new threads and shoes! Purchasing these beautiful wardrobes can be very challenging for their working class parents, and thanks to the Helpful Honda people they don't have to stress about buying them.
