William and Katherine Reed got married in her mother's living room during the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidency.Now, 74 years and 13 Presidents later, they're still together and offering tips for achieving enduring love in a relationship.They pray together every day and live by the motto, Put God First and Love God.Commitment and communication are other keys to their enduring love. Find out their secret to a long and happy marriage in this All Good offering from Localish!